BATAVIA, NY-- Batavia Downs has begun work on a $4 million expansion.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday.

The expansion project includes a new cigar bar, new banquet areas, and more kitchen space at the Fortunes restaurant.

Batavia Downs is a public benefit corporation owned by 15 WNY counties, as well as the cities of Rochester and Buffalo.

