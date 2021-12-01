Lineup announced for Batavia Downs 2022 'Rocking the Downs' summer concert series

The concert series will take place over 10 Fridays starting in June.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — While the snow is starting to fall, Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel already have their sights on summer.

On Wednesday, Batavia Gaming announced the lineup for the fifth "Rocking the Downs" concert series, presented by Pepsi. The series, which takes place on the racetrack, will take place on Fridays starting in June and running into August.

Starting the series on June 17 is a double bill of rock with Tommy DeCarlo and Rudy Cardenas. DeCarlo has been the lead singer of Boston since 2007. His show will be opened by Cardenas, who was a season 6 American Idol finalist who will perform a set of Journey's classic hits.

Here's the full lineup:

July 1 - Get the Led Out, a Led Zepplin cover band

July 8 - Theory of a Deadman make their return to perform hard rock/alternative

July 15 - The Grass Roots open for Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

July 22 - Molly Hatchet, the Southern Rock band, return

July 29 - 38 Special bring their Southern Rock

August 5 - The Machine returns with their Pink Floyd Show

August 12 - Mike DelGuidice, who tours with Billy Joel, makes his debut

August 19 - Dire Straits Experience with former Dire Straits member Chris White

“We are looking forward to hosting what we feel is the best Concert Series Lineup we’ve ever had,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “We’re appreciative to the folks at Pepsi for being our headline sponsor this year and excited to welcome back charities like Make-A-Wish Western New York & Volunteers for Animals who raise funds for their organizations through the chair rental and guitar raffle.”

Tickets for all ten concerts will be on sale at Batavia Concerts website beginning on Thursday at 10 a.m. General admission costs $15, VIP is $30, Premium is $50, and new this year are $75 tickets that will guarantee a spot in the front row. All tickets can be redeemed at Player’s Club at any time in the three days following the concert for $15 Free Play.

Season tickets will also go on sale on Thursday. General Admission tickets bought through Christmas will only be $10.

Suite packages for $500 can be booked by calling Sara Tenney at 585-344-6155.