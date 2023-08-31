Smileys can be seen in the sky on Thursday in WNY

WNY residents looked up in the sky on Thursday to see smiley faces drawn in preparation for the upcoming Batavia Air Show.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Did you see the sky smile back at you today?

Some of our viewers were able to see designs in the sky Thursday, courtesy of Ghost Writers Airshows and Nathan Hammond, in preparation for the upcoming Batavia Air Show.

The U.S. Air-Force A-10 Thunderbolt II's arrived Thursday at the Genesee County Airport in Batavia to get ready for the Wings Over Batavia air show that is happening on September 2 and 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature modern military aircrafts, warbirds, and world champion aerobatic performers.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online on their website, and kids 15-years old and younger are free. Tickets cost $45 for general admission and $55 for premium box seats. There are also more VIP options available for those interested on their website.

Did anyone see some mysterious images and messages appear in the skies over Rochester and Buffalo today? Thank you... Posted by Wings Over Batavia on Thursday, August 31, 2023

To learn more visit wingsoverbatavia.com