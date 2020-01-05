BUFFALO, N.Y. — The founder of Bass Pro Shops will be donating 6,000 facemasks to ECMC on Friday as a part of his pledge to donate a million facemasks to healthcare workers across the United States.

Johnny Morris, has pledged to donate one million FDA approved ASTM level 1 procedure masks to healthcare workers and first responders. On Friday afternoon, ECMC will receive a donation of 6,000 masks from Morris.

Face masks and other sorts of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been in high demand since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

