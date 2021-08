A 3-on-3 basketball tournament was held in memory of music producer Demetrius Robinson, known as DJ Shay at McCarthy Park.

The late founder of Buff City Records played a key role in the success of Griselda, now a national record label.

During the tournament, national recording artist, Conway The Machine was also honored with a proclamation from Mayor Brown declaring August 14 as Conway The Machine Day.