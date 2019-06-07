BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a very different mood Saturday at Canalside for the Basil Port of Call Buffalo Festival.

Several people 2 On Your Side spoke to say the lines were fast, the volunteers were helpful, and overall the experience has been positive.

Part of that could have to do with the drastic difference in crowd size.

Some 40,000 people were at Canalside on Thursday, and about 30,000 people were there on Friday.

On Saturday, factoring in the early rain showers, Buffalo Police estimated a crowd of about 15,000 people.

Organizers did make some changes to better manage the crowds.

For example, now there are separate lines for people who pre-purchased tickets and those buying that day.

Sunday is the last day you can see the tall ships, and organizers expect they will once again see between 30,000 and 40,000 people.

Event coordinators are sending out another reminder that they did change an important rule, as of Friday, saying that you are able to bring your own water in, but it has to be a sealed, unopened water bottle.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Basil Port of Call: A reflection of how far Buffalo's waterfront has come

Large crowds, long lines, high heat on first day of Basil Port of Call: Buffalo

Everything you need to know about seeing the tall ships at Canalside