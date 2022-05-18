Basil dealerships donate new van to F.A.T.H.E.R.S. in memory of Deacon Heyward Patterson

The special gift was in memory of Deacon Heyward Patterson, who was killed while helping someone load groceries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local auto dealership group delivered a special gift to a community organization that strives to make Buffalo a better place, and it was in honor of one of Saturday's shooting victims.

The Basil Family of Dealerships has worked with F.A.T.H.E.R.S. for decades. The organization works to combat violence and crime in the Queen City. They also empower youth and give back to the community during holiday toy and backpack distributions.

On Wednesday morning, they got a big gift of their own.

Basil donated a brand new van in honor and memory of shooting victim Deacon Heyward Patterson. If people in the community didn't have transportation, Deacon Heyward Patterson, 67, would drive them to and from the Jefferson Avenue Tops location.

"We want to continue to be here, so that's why we can't thank you enough for the donation you have given us so we can continue to be able to transport people, transport, food, supplies, and gifts. During the holidays coming up, we want to make sure that those families are taken care of," said F.A.T.H.E.R.S. president Lenny Lane.

Jim Basil said it was an opportunity to give back to a community that has had so much taken from it over the past few days.

"We're here today to hopefully, for the rest of the community to see what a beautiful part of Western New York this is and to come to help these people in need. To get some type of normalcy back, if there will ever be such a thing here in the community," said Basil.

Pastor James Giles with the Buffalo Peacemakers said the van will be put to good use to help those in need, especially in underserved parts of Buffalo.