Basement fire in Eggertsville causes $119,000 in damage

AMHERST, N.Y. — A house fire in Eggertsville on Sunday night caused $119,000 in damage, according to Amherst Central Fire Alarm.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to calls regarding a basement fire at 64 Norman Place, off of Eggert Road. Eggertsville Hose Company was the first to respond, and four other companies also assisted.

The fire was deemed to be electrical in origin and stayed in the basement. Amherst Fire says everyone in the house was able to leave and stay somewhere else for the night. No injuries were reported.