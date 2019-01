ALBION, N.Y. — Residents in the Town of Barre will have a chance to express their thoughts on a project to install 47 wind turbines.

Clear Skies Over Barre is holding an open house at the town hall from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The group has some concerns about the impact the turbines will have on the environment and residents' health.

Apex Clean Energy has scheduled an open house of its own.

That will take place on Wednesday.