Autumn Cider Festival in Barker

Celebrate autumn in a fun way at Donovan Orchards Estate Ciders this month.

BARKER, N.Y. — Looking for a fun way to celebrate Autumn?

Donovan Orchards Estate Ciders also know as BlackBird Cider is hosting an autumn cider festival on Saturday, October 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Lower Lake road in Barker.

The event will feature new cider creations to try, Chiavetta's BBQ, live music, and more. People attending must be 21 years old or older to attend the event.

Resurgence Brewing Company will also be at the event with their beer trailer on-site pouring draft beer.

They also will have their popular Halloween cider available at the event as well.

To learn more, visit donovanorchards.com

Ghost Lantern Cider is back! We have ample stock in both draft and cans at both locations starting today! Posted by Donovan Orchards Estate Ciders on Saturday, September 2, 2023