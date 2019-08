The 4th Annual Bark Bash is happening at Knox Farm State Park on Saturday morning. The event features activities for pets and their owners, including a fashion show, costume contest, and agility activities.

Admission to the event is free; however, Friends of Knox Farm State Park are asking for a $1 donation.

All pets must be on a leash. Guests should enter through the Buffalo Road exit.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.