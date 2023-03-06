Barbershops giving out free haircuts to Buffalo firefighters

On Monday, Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 union shared what barbershops are giving out free haircuts to BFD members.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo firefighting community is preparing for the funeral of a fallen brother. Some local barber shops are offering free haircuts to Buffalo Fire Department members.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Professional Firefighters announced arrangements for a Buffalo firefighter that was killed Wednesday when a large fire broke out at a downtown business.

Jason Arno was a three-year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department.

On Thursday, March 9, Arno's wake will be at the Amigone Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral services will be held on Friday, March 10 at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10 a.m.

BFD members who need to freshen up ahead of the funeral can go to the following shops to get a free cut, according to the union:

King Cuts Barbershop

Leopard Dog Barber Company

Pieroni Barber Studio

House of Masters Grooming Lounge

IL MULINO

Chiefs' Barber Parlour

Signature Cutz Barbershop

Ready Barbershop

Mitts Barbershop

Benny The Barber

Gold Standard Barber Lounge

Andrews Barber Parlor

Bossed Up Barber Shop

Armstrong's Barber Shop

The Salty Dog Barbershop

Slawich Cut N' Shave

The Village Barber Stylist

Atallah Cuts

The City of Good Neighbors has come together to raise more than $349,000 for Jason Arno's wife, Sarah, and their 3-year-old daughter, Olivia, as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.