Barbershops giving out free haircuts to Buffalo firefighters

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo firefighting community is preparing for the funeral of a fallen brother. Some local barber shops are offering free haircuts to Buffalo Fire Department members.
On Saturday, the Buffalo Professional Firefighters announced arrangements for a Buffalo firefighter that was killed Wednesday when a large fire broke out at a downtown business.
Jason Arno was a three-year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department.
On Thursday, March 9, Arno's wake will be at the Amigone Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
His funeral services will be held on Friday, March 10 at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10 a.m.
BFD members who need to freshen up ahead of the funeral can go to the following shops to get a free cut, according to the union:
- King Cuts Barbershop
- Leopard Dog Barber Company
- Pieroni Barber Studio
- House of Masters Grooming Lounge
- IL MULINO
- Chiefs' Barber Parlour
- Signature Cutz Barbershop
- Ready Barbershop
- Mitts Barbershop
- Benny The Barber
- Gold Standard Barber Lounge
- Andrews Barber Parlor
- Bossed Up Barber Shop
- Armstrong's Barber Shop
- The Salty Dog Barbershop
- Slawich Cut N' Shave
- The Village Barber Stylist
- Atallah Cuts
The City of Good Neighbors has come together to raise more than $349,000 for Jason Arno's wife, Sarah, and their 3-year-old daughter, Olivia, as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.
There are two verified GoFundMe accounts for the family: one set up by Delton Arno, and another set up by Courtney Englert.
Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 is collecting donations for the Arno Family. Checks can be made out to Buffalo Professional Firefighters and sent to or dropped off at 500 Southside Parkway, Buffalo NY, 14210. You can also call 716-856-4130 with any questions.