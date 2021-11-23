Bar-Bill to hold holiday food drive

The campaign kicks off Tuesday November 23 and runs through Monday, December 13.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A local restaurant is hoping to do its part to help FeedMore WNY help those in need this holiday season

Bar-Bill has teamed up with Buffalo Bills' defensive Greg Rousseau to host a non-perishable item and canned food drive from Tuesday November 23 until Monday, December 13.

For every two items donated, folks will receive one entry to win autographed prizes from Rousseau, with the final prize being a Zoom call with the Bills' rookie.