2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

The event will feature traditional Bangladeshi food, merchandise booths, live music and more.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York.

The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July 31 from noon to 8 p.m.

Those who attend the festival will have the chance to check out a variety of food booths with traditional Bangladeshi food. But that's not all, merchandise booths will also be on site with traditional dress, jewelries and other items.

Then from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., BASCO will have a cultural program with live music and dances by Bangladeshi, Indian and Chinese performers.

According to event organizers, a parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. featuring Bangladeshi heritage. Afterward an open-air concert will be held at 6 p.m. by a North American Bangla band from Toronto.