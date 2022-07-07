Balloon release honors pediatrician, 2 daughters killed in North Buffalo fire

A balloon release was held Thursday evening outside Urban Family Practice on Jefferson Avenue for Dr. Jonathan Daniels, Jordan Daniels, and Jensen Daniels.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo community continues to mourn the loss of a local pediatrician and his two daughters.

Family, friends, and the community gathered to remember the family killed in a house fire on Monday. His surviving daughter, Jillian, says her father's legacy will never be forgotten, and she wants to make sure her sisters are also remembered.

"As we remember a great man, we need to remember there are two great women we will never see," Jillian Daniels said.

"Make sure we take care of each other, and we do so with honor and hubris my daddy and sisters exhumed with all their actions, whether seen or not seen, because that is what integrity means."

Mother and wife Janessa Daniels survived the fire. She received treatment at the hospital for smoke inhalation.