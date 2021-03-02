'Balloon buddies' visit residents at Garden Gate Health Care Facility

Over 180 balloons were brought to the facility as part of an Adopt-A-Grandparent program.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The McGuire Group’s Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga had some very special visitors Wednesday thanks to Balloon Masters and their "balloon buddies."

Over 180 balloons were brought to the facility as part of an Adopt-A-Grandparent program.

Balloon Masters is currently accepting donations to help bring balloon buddies to every nursing home resident in Western New York. Balloon Masters sponsors one nursing home at a time, and moves on to the next nursing home once every resident has received a buddy.

Balloon buddies are $25 each and can be purchased through the organization's website; payments can be made through PayPal or by credit card. Anyone looking to donate can do so by clicking here.

“We’d like to extend a special thank you to Marlene and her team at Balloon Masters for coordinating this program and bringing a smile to our residents' faces,” stated Dawn Harsch, director of corporate communications for The McGuire Group.