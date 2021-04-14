Balloon Buddies bring smiles to residents at Autumn View

Residents received a balloon buddy as part of an 'Adopt-A-Grandparent' program.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — There were plenty of smiles from the residents at the Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg.

The Balloon Buddies were made by Balloon Masters. Donations for the balloons came from organizations and community members, like Nino's Pizza, as well as sponsorships from employees and family members.

More than 165 balloon buddies were delivered.