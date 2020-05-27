Bald for Bucks turns to virtual fundraisers to support cancer research, patient care programs

Schools and students across Western New York held virtual fundraising events to celebrate their new 'dos to support Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bald for Bucks events are normally a big to-do — large assemblies, lots of cheering and dozens of in-person haircuts, but this year things look a bit different.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have changed the way the charity is fundraising this year, but they've still had great success thanks to some creative students.

Although some schools and districts postponed or cancelled their Bald for Bucks events, many students, teachers, and faculty still shaved their heads or cut their hair and raised tens of thousands of dollars in the process.

"We ended up being able to get through about 15 of our 34 events [before schools closed], so that was good," said Alex Hoaglund, senior community fundraising coordinator for the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. "We were excited about that, but it did leave our schools that were [holding events] in late March and all of April and May in a really tricky spot."

Some schools turned to virtual Bald for Bucks events. Some students participated individually, raising money and cutting their hair on their own at home.

"They are just so inspiring, especially during a time when so many people are so worried and so stressed out. It's a bright light, a bright moment to see these young kids taking initiative and kind of taking things into their own hands,"Hoaglund said.

Frontier Middle School students and staff raised $22,000. The school made a video featuring pictures and videos from all of the participants.

Amherst Middle School was another top fundraiser with $21,666 raised. Some of the top fundraising students were Avalon Krieger ($2,411), Quinlan Lyle ($1,195), Logan Wick ($1,115), and Maddy Faust ($1,018).

Northwood Elementary School in West Seneca raised $12,600. Several teachers and students held a Zoom event after they participated.

North Collins Central Schools raised $15,678, according to Hoaglund. They did a socially-distanced car parade around the school to celebrate and even drove past the home of Bald for Bucks founder Tony George.

The district's top fundraiser was Lina Miller, who raised $1,445.

Markell Wittmann from Tonawanda Middle School raised $1,000.

Imogene Zybala from Lancaster Middle School raised $1,566.