Bald eagle rescued from Letchworth State Park released after rehab

CASTILE, N.Y. — A bald eagle is soaring through the skies once again after a successful, months-long rehabilitation.
The beautiful bird was rescued from Letchworth State Park in December after suffering several fractures. She was taken to Cornell University by NYS Environmental Conservation Police and then turned over to Messinger Woods in Holland in January for further rehabilitation.
Over the weekend the eagle was taken back to the park at the spot where she was rescued from for a triumphant release.