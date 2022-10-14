'Baking A Difference': Mazurek's Bakery features new mural

Michael Biondo has been working on the mural since Monday, and he said it should be completed this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural can be found at Mazurek's Bakery on South Park Avenue in Buffalo.

Michael Biondo is the artist behind the mural, which is called "Baking A Difference." It includes sunflowers on the side of the bakery.

Biondo talked with 2 On Your Side about the meaning behind this mural.

"I think for other people that aren't artists, and you know, they just appreciate their community, I think it strengthens the way the vibe is in the area, as well as just making it look beautiful," Biondo said.

Biondo has been working on this mural since Monday, and he said it should be completed this weekend.