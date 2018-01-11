BUFFALO, N.Y. - Bak USA announced today that it will discontinue operations, effective immediately.

The company informed its 77 employees today of the decision.

Below is a statement from Bask USA Chairman J.P. Bak:

“It is with great sadness that I announce today that Bak USA will close its doors. My family started this business nearly four years ago with a bold vision: to empower American students and workers by producing computers in the U.S. Through the innovation and hard work of our talented team, we achieved more than we dreamed. Regrettably, the economic pressures on our young company have become too great to withstand.

Employees were notified of the decision today.

Beginning today, we will reach out to customers and partners to notify them of this sad news. The company will reimburse customers for any unfulfilled purchase orders.

While we are beyond proud of Bak USA’s many successes, the business did not reach the point of profitability necessary to sustain itself. The additional, unanticipated expenses associated with the tariffs imposed by the White House were a deciding factor in our ultimate decision to close.

I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to our employees, our partners, and the Buffalo community for supporting us over the last four years.”

The company will offer no further comment.

© 2018 WGRZ