BUFFALO, N.Y. — A busted sprinkler on the third floor of a Mariner Towers building created a wet mess for residents there Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo Fire officials told 2 On Your Side that a bad sprinkler caused damage on the third floor before water trickled down to the second floor.

In all, 20 people were evacuated.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Buffalo K9 unit trains for water scent detection

Eden man taken by Mercy Flight after motorcycle was struck

Three people shot overnight outside Niagara Falls bar