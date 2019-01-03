BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a growing annual event that celebrates Buffalo's love for hockey while supporting Roswell Park. The 11th annual Backyard Classic is an all-ages hockey tournament taking place this weekend at Canalside.

Things kick off Friday night with a skills competition. Official tournament play starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The event originally started in a small backyard in Williamsville. Over the years, it has grown to include more than 80 teams and 600 players.

Organizers say although the location is different than when they started, there are plenty of advantages.

"We don't have to build our own hockey rinks anymore," says tournament organizer Chris Taggart. "We have the luxury of a refrigeration system here at Canalside. Nothing beats backyard hockey down in Buffalo's backyard."

Open skate will be open each day after tournament play. Canalside will donate one dollar from each admission to Roswell Park.