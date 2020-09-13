Back the Blue parade in Albion shows support for police

The car and motorcycle parade and rally stretched down Route 31, with folks honking their horns and waving the signature blue-striped flag.

ALBION, N.Y. — In Orleans County, Albion neighbors drew a big crowd Saturday for a Back the Blue rally in support of police.

"There's a lot of stuff going on in these big cities, but we've got to keep our police force strong as we can," Albion village trustee Stanley Farone said.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement also took part.