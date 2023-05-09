Back 2 School: 3 fast & affordable healthy lunches for kids

You want to focus on finding a balance on protein, vegetables, fruits and dairy. That way you can build a well-balanced lunch box.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's hard enough to make sure your kids are eating healthy, but it can also be time consuming and expensive.

One way you can do this is by making your lunches the night before to save time. This is also a way to have your kids participate.

Kathy Border is an associate professor of Nutrition and Dietetics at D'Youville University. She said there are many reasons why it's important to have a well-balanced meal.

Border says choosing a variety of foods like protein is going to help you feel full. Protein options can include things like chicken, beans, eggs or tofu. Fruits and veggies are also important to include in your lunch box. They provide all sorts of vitamins, minerals and fiber.

This time of year, Border said there are a lot of foods that you can get right from your farmers market and it's also a way to save money and buy local.

Border said always look for the whole grain. They are a healthier option and you will also find more fiber there. Dairy is also equally as important. You can get this with a carton of milk or low-fat yogurt.

"When you are hungry and not paying attention at school its harder to learn, so we want to make sure all the bellies are full and kids are paying attention and learning and doing their best," Border said.

When you are packing your lunch, Border said make sure you keep your foods safe. Keep everything nice and cold.

D'lish is also a way to learn how to make healthy new recipes. This is the third year that it has been open. They give step-by-step instructions, cooking tips and nutritional education.