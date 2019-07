BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday will be a big day for a big baby at the Buffalo Zoo.

Newly-named Mohan, a Greater One-Horned Rhino, will meet his adoring fans starting at 10 A.M.

Zoo officials say Mohan and his mom Tashi will be out for public viewing until about noon.

Earlier this week, the public had a hand in choosing the calf's name which means "fascinating" or "charming". Weighing in at 123.5 pounds when he was born on June 17, Mohan now weighs close to 200 pounds.

