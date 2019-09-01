Moms in in Western New York are getting some added support from the latest addition to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Opening on Wednesday, a new Baby Café—as part of the Baby Café USA network—will offer free breastfeeding support & education to new and expecting mothers.

Services include peer-to-peer support, individualized assessments and education from lactation consultants on everything they need to know about breastfeeding.

“It’s going to be a really great resource for the women and families of Western New York to help with everyday concerns about breastfeeding,” said Courtney Wahowski, RN, IBCLC at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. “The family and community-based educational support and guidance offered by the nurses and doctors at Oishei Children’s Hospital, as well as other moms, is critical to increase breastfeeding rates and secure positive health outcomes for newborns.”

The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that infants be exclusively breastfed for the first six months, with continued breastfeeding alongside introduction of complementary foods for at least one year.

The Baby Café at Oishei Children’s Hospital will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Wednesday in the Moore for Kids Family Resource Center located on the 5th floor at the hospital.

For more information or to learn more about the Baby Café at Oishei Children’s Hospital, contact Courtney Wahowski, RN, IBCLC at cwahowski@kaleidahealth.org or (716) 323-1838.