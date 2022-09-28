First award ceremony held for Buffalo's mayor summer youth program

The city recognized the hard work of over 1500 youth in Buffalo that participated in the program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo hosted its first award ceremony for its Mayor Summer Youth program Tuesday.

With the summer now officially coming to an end, so is Mayor Byron Brown's annual Summer Youth Employment program.

The city did something different to mark the end of the program this year by hosting its first inaugural summer youth internship awards event.

The city recognized the hard work of over 1500 youth in Buffalo that participated in the program.

The city also invested $1.5 million into the program this year that came from the American Rescue Plan funds.

Mayor Brown said the awards are meant to inspire young people to get involved in their community.

"As we continue to recover from the pandemic, heal from the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, and come through other challenges. I thank each and every one of our honorees for stepping up, working hard, and proving that you really can be the best you can be. Our young people are our future, and we have to invest in them," Brown said.

Since Mayor Brown took office in 2006 over 27,000 young people from the City of Buffalo have taken part in the summer employment program.

To learn more about the program on the Buffalo Youth Services website.