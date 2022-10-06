Ways to avoid crushing debt amid soaring inflation

Dedication to minding the expenses you can control may be the key to surviving record inflation and gas prices.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's an old adage when it comes to losing weight.

Eat less and move more.

The equivalent with your money may be spend less to have more.

While we can control how much we eat and how much we exercise, when it comes to our wallets lately, it's harder to spend less when everything is costing more.

The costs of gas, food, and other necessities jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.

The Labor Department on Friday said that the consumer-price index, the key inflation indicator, increased 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago, marking the highest reading since December 1981.

At the same time the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is inching toward an unwelcome milestone of $5 per gallon.

"It's discouraging to know when we (as individuals) can't control some of the prices of these things," said Robert Dunn, Vice President of Counseling at Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo.

A Disturbing Trend

As they seek to meet monthly obligations such as mortgages and rent, consumers are seeing the cost of putting food on their tables, gas in their tanks, and clothes on their backs rising along with cost of just about everything else.

The dollars they are earning are shrinking in value.

"And then you find yourself struggling to make ends meet and you're not able to save, and that starts to concern you," Dunn said.

While his non-profit agency primarily assists those already struggling under debt, they offer tips for those who fear they might be soon, if things persist and the trend continues.

Building a Buffer

Step one, says Dunn, is to assess your spending.

"If you don't have a budget right now it's the time create one," he said. "We need to start creating spending plans and we need to not just have them in our heads, but actually have a written document."

Once one dedicates themselves to doing this, said Dunn, it is easier to see precisely how they are spending their money and what expenses they may realistically do without.

"You're may not be able to save money right now on groceries and gas but perhaps you can save money on dining out, by cutting back on it."

If inflation is leaving you strapped for cash, you may be able to get more at your job without asking for a raise by adjusting your withholding.

"A lot of people get large tax returns... perhaps it's a good time to take a look at your tax withholdings to get more cash right now in your paycheck that could cover higher expenses. You need to assess if the $5,000 you might receive next April from a tax refund is more beneficial to you right now to cover these expenses."

Increasing cash flow at a time when you are paying more for the cost of living could keep you from falling behind on bills and other monthly obligations.

It also appears some have not caught on that repayment of federal student loans remains suspended through the rest of the summer.

"Some people are still paying them off, and it's understandable that some may want to do that if they can. But there's no interest accruing on federal student loans so maybe it's a time to halt your payments and use those funds elsewhere if you need to," Dunn said.

Triple Whammy

On top of soaring inflation and record gas prices, interest rates are also on the rise, with the rate on mortgages approaching double what they were from their record low in January 2021 when Joe Biden was sworn in as President.

"Interest rates not only impact mortgage rates, but also auto loans and credit card rates, so the cost of having credit card balances month to month is going to be significantly more costly," Dunn said.

This could be especially troubling for those who might end up carrying additional credit card debt due to inflation.

Indeed, a new WalletHub study says the average household credit card balance is 12% higher than at this time last year, and projects credit card debt among Americans will grow by $100 billion dollars by the end of this year.

And as spending power decreases under current inflation, dollars saved, particularly in retirement accounts, are shrinking amid tumbling stock markets.

"I think that people will perhaps see themselves in financial struggle for the rest of the year and perhaps into next year," Dunn said. "We plan to be pretty busy for the foreseeable future but we're ready to help when we can."