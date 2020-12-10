Average price of gas is down significantly from last year

Pump prices could decline if demand drops due to fewer road trips taken as the weather cools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — AAA of Western New York reports that the national average price for a gallon of gas in the country is cheaper than the average price in Buffalo, but not by much.

AAA of WNY say that the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.19, which is 45 cents cheaper than it was in 2019.

As for Buffalo, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.22, which is down one penny from last week.

The New York State average price is $2.25. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.71.

AAA reports that according to a recent report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand grew, however, the current rate is approximately 600,000 barrels per day below last year’s rate in early October allowing prices to hold steady.