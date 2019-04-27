BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's the movie just about everyone seems to be talking about as we head into the weekend, not just here in Western New York, but all around the world – “Avengers: Endgame.”

Eleven years after “Iron Man” came out, the final film in the Marvel series is already breaking box office records.

“I got up at 2 this morning to buy tickets,” says Rakela Streeter. “It took me like ten different theaters to find open seats."

Preview screenings Thursday night in North America hit a record $60-million, and with thousands of more weekend showings already sold out, “Endgame” is expected to shatter the domestic opening weekend record of $257-million.

Many showings at Regal Cinemas on Elmwood sold out early Friday, leaving people buying tickets in-person with only front row seats as an option for a three-hour film.

"The movie's like next level movie," said Muhammad Bari.

"It was just put together great, and I don't know, everything about it was just great," said Jack Johnson.

"It's just a great story about what it means to be a human being and what it means to be a person in this world that's very difficult to navigate at this time," says Connor Rosenecker.

While some weren't afraid to look at their phones, others have followed strict social media diets. This was true especially after LeSean McCoy posted massive spoilers on social media Friday.

"When people were about to spoil it, I just didn't talk to them," said Johnson.

"Did you see that LeSean McCoy posted a whole bunch of spoilers online today?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

"I did not," said Johnson.

"And, people got really mad at him," said Dudzik.

"Wow," said Johnson.

“What did you think about that?" asked Dudzik.

"That's not cool, it's not, he shouldn't have done that," said Johnson.

"I told anybody if you go on my timeline and put any spoilers, I will block you for eternity," said Streeter.

There's also another important strategy to come up with before committing to a three-hour movie. Spoiler-free websites have been popping up to let people know when it's safe to take a bathroom break.