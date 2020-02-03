BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday the Diocese of Buffalo announced that Pope Francis has accepted the retirement of the Auxiliary Bishop of Buffalo, Bishop Edward Grosz.

Grosz, a Buffalo native, served as the Auxiliary Bishop since 1989. The Bishop asked to retire in late January, just weeks before his 75th birthday.

He reached the mandatory age for retirement on February 16 and Pope Francis accepted his retirement effective Monday.

The Diocese said Grosz will continue to provide sacramental ministry throughout the Diocese during his retirement.

