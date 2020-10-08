Autism nature trail planned for Letchworth State Park

The campaign has raised $2.6 million so far and is turning to the public for help in reaching the rest of its fundraising goal.

CASTILE, N.Y. — Envision a peaceful place where those with developmental disabilities and on the autism spectrum can go to relax and take in the beauty of nature.

That is what is envisioned for part of Letchworth State Park in the Wyoming County Village of Castile. The Autism Nature Trail would be a one-mile, eight sensory station trail within the park.

The first-of-its-kind trail at Letchworth has raised over $2.6 million so far, 75 percent of its fundraising goal and is now turning to the public to make the dream a reality. The effort is a public/private partnership to construct a recreational trail within the park where children with autism and other disabilities can explore new activities and develop skills that will help them later in life.