Local author hosting book launch at Lockport Library

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Local Tonawanda author Jenna Lee Schifferle is launching her first-ever poetry collection, and inviting guests to a book launch for it at the Lockport Public Library on Wednesday, August 16 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the community room.

During the event she will be giving a brief presentation of her new poetry collection, and will be reading a few poems from the book to guests. There will be light refreshments available, and book copies for purchase at the event.

The new poetry collection is titled 'My Therapist Told Me To Write This' and is focused on mental health, resilience, and fostering strength in the next generation of women.

Jenna is a local author based in Buffalo, and has had her work featured in numerous publications such as Chicken Soup for the Soul: Curvy and Confident, In Good Health—Buffalo, and more.

Her new book was published by a local publisher, and is available for sale at multiple local retail spots in the area for $14.99. A portion of the proceeds earned from copies sold will be donated to Mental Health Advocates of Western New York.