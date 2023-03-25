Author Anthony Doerr to speak at Kleinhan's Music Hall March 30

On March 30, Pulitzer Prize winning author Anthony Doerr, who wrote the New York Times best selling book 'All the Light We Cannot See' is coming to Buffalo.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Washington Street in downtown Buffalo is the Just Buffalo Literary Center.

It's not only a creative space where young writers are nurtured, they also host what's called the 'Babel Series', which brings world reknowned authors to town to talk about their work.

On March 30, Pulitzer Prize winning author Anthony Doerr, who wrote the New York Times best selling book 'All the Light We Cannot See' is coming to Buffalo.

2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler spoke to Doerr earlier this week about his early writing inspiration.