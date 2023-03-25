x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Author Anthony Doerr to speak at Kleinhan's Music Hall March 30

On March 30, Pulitzer Prize winning author Anthony Doerr, who wrote the New York Times best selling book 'All the Light We Cannot See' is coming to Buffalo.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Washington Street in downtown Buffalo is the Just Buffalo Literary Center

It's not only a creative space where young writers are nurtured, they also host what's called the 'Babel Series', which brings world reknowned authors to town to talk about their work. 

On March 30, Pulitzer Prize winning author Anthony Doerr, who wrote the New York Times best selling book 'All the Light We Cannot See' is coming to Buffalo.

2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler spoke to Doerr earlier this week about his early writing inspiration.

Doerr will be at Kleinhans Music Hall Thursday, March 30 at 8 pm. Tickets for the in-person and online event are available on the Just Buffalo Literary Center website.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out