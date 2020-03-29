EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Want to win a year of free movies? All you have to do is create the best marquee idea for the Aurora Theatre.

The Aurora Theatre, located in the Village of East Aurora, is hosting a contest for the best marquee idea that mixes classic Hollywood with the current situation that's happening across the world.

The theatre says this contest is an attempt to have fun, but not to diminish the seriousness of the current situation.

Here are the rules:

The message must be movie related and have a creative take on the current situation; political or social messages will not be accepted

There can be up to three lines, but no more than 18 letters, numbers or spaces per line

Have fun with it

The winner will receive free admission to movies at the Aurora Theatre, and free concessions, through April 30, 2021. This includes two passes per month, along with two large popcorn and two large drinks per month.

The theatre says passes and concessions can be shared with a guest at one show or used individually. However, unused passes and concessions do not carryover to the next month.

The winner will also receive a movie themed gift basket, the title of "Marquee Message Winner 2020" and their photo under the marquee in the East Aurora Advertiser.

Send your idea to info@theauroratheatre.com or message the Aurora Theatre and Popcorn Shop on Facebook by noon on Tuesday. The top five messages will then be voted upon by the public.

The winning message will be selected by April 9 and the message will be put up on the marquee April 10 at 6 p.m. for the entire weekend.

