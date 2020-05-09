Audubon Community Nature Center building partially reopens Saturday

A family-friendly attraction in Jamestown is reopening, with some new changes, after being closed due to the pandemic.

The Audubon Community Nature Center has been closed since mid-March but will partially reopen on September 5. The reopening includes parts of the center, including the bathrooms, gift shop, Discovery Room, and some first floor exhibits.

The third floor indoor nature play area is also now reservation-only as a COVID-19 precaution.

The center has stayed closed during the pandemic in order to allow children to enjoy the space safely during summer camp.

Right now, there is no regular admission charge.

"Because access to the exhibits will be limited to the first floor, we feel it's important to adjust our typical building admission prices. Until we are able to open up more of the building to daily visitors, admission will be 'by donation' only," said Audubon Executive Director Leigh Rovegno.

"We hope that our visitors appreciate this gesture but also understand that we will continue to have building-related expenses, including general utilities and cleaning costs which are necessary to provide a safe and enjoyable visitor experience," added Rovegno.

Over the past six months, the center has been able to make a few changes to make the experience better than before. They've renovated the indoor nature play area, improved the toilets, and installed a new exhibit.

The center will also host a new exhibit that focuses on the art of many young artists who created new works during the pandemic. It's called "A Few of Our Favorite Things."