BUFFALO, NY - If you've ever been annoyed by telemarketing calls, and really who hasn't? You may be surprised to know that the state has not investigated hundreds of thousands of telemarketing robocall complaints.

This is from an audit by the state comptroller's office.

Here are some numbers: in 2014, there were more than 217,000 telemarketing robocall complaints. Just last year that number more than doubled to 454,000 with many of them not investigated.

Telemarketing robocalls can be one of the most annoying things to deal with -- especially when they are constant. The state comptroller's office looked at telemarketing robocall complaints and investigations from 2014 to 2018.

As the number of complaints rose, the number of cases settled went down.

From 22 cases settled in 2014 to just two last year, with one of those cases investigated. That means consumers weren't served and the state lost money. The state says it collected $220,000 in robocall fine money in 2014, compared to just $48,000 last year.

"It's troubling that people not only don't want to get the nuisance calls that they get from telemarketers, but in many cases these callers are trying to get, gleaned out of personal information or trick someone by getting their funds and some credit card information," said Mark Johnson, a spokesperson for the comptroller's office.

The report blames the problem on the state's Division of Consumer Protection not enforcing the law.

"The main take away that we found was that the division wasn't staffing do not call enforcement bureau and was short-staffed," Johnson said.

The audit found that the department's director of investigations position had been vacant for 18 months. The Division of Consumer Protection responded in saying that it recently filled this job -- whether this will make a big difference, the comptroller's office says it will find out in about a year, when it does a follow up review.

© 2018 WGRZ