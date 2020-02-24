BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of thousands of robocall complaints are made every year in New York State, and it turns out few of them are even investigated.

The state Comptroller's Office says there's some progress from a few years back, but clearly not enough.

Think of things that you absolutely despise ... paying taxes, the cold.

Don't forget robocalls.

A couple years ago, a state audit found that New York's Division of Consumer Protection had some serious failures with regard to investigating robocalls and telemarketing calls, referring for investigation only two complaints from 2016 to 2018.

"Coordination of cases really wasn't being done well if at all," said Sharon Salembier, audit manager for the state Comptroller's Office.

Millions of New Yorkers are on the National Do Not Call Registry.

In fact, according to State Comptroller's Office, as of 2018, 15 million New Yorkers are on the list.

According to a new audit from Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's Office, there were 363,000 Do Not Call complaints in 2018 filed from New York. But the state only investigated roughly 34,000 of them, or about 9 percent of the complaints.

That seems to be pretty low, right?

"I wish I could answer that question, but it's really not possible to do just by looking at the numbers. You would have to know more about why something might not have been a valid complaint to begin with," Salembier said.

Auditors say the state is making progress, bolstering staffing in the Do Not Call program.

When the comptroller's office first looked into the program there were many vacancies. Now many positions have been filled.

Could the Consumer Protection Bureau get to a level of being able to investigate the majority or the vast majority complaints out there?

"I can't answer that because I don't know what their capacity is at this point," Salembier said.

2 On Your Side has received a statement from the Department of Consumer Protection, saying the state is trying to take steps to better protect New Yorkers from telemarketers.

Full statement, from Erin McCarthy, director of public information for the New York State Department of State reads:

"Governor Cuomo is making New York a leader in thwarting illegal scammers through his comprehensive legislative proposal to enhance call authentication technology and provide better call blocking options to all New Yorkers. The Department of State worked diligently to not only implement the recommendations made by the Office of the State Comptroller in their September 2018 audit report on Do Not Call Enforcement Efforts, but also to enhance activities to better address the rapidly changing telemarketing and robocall landscapes. The Department of State is pleased that the OSC recognizes this effort and the Department's commitment to fighting the scourge of robocalls."

