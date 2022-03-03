Auction date set for Buffalo Niagara Marriott, Amherst's largest hotel

The 356-room, 10-story hotel located at 1340 Millersport Highway in Amherst is the region’s fifth-largest hotel and the largest in the Town of Amherst.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The fate of the Buffalo Niagara Marriott could be decided April 1.

A foreclosure sale, set by State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaciacovo, will be held on that date at the request of hotel’s special servicer, Rialto Capital Advisors LLC of Miami. The court-ordered action will begin at noon in Erie County Hall.

