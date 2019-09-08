BUFFALO, N.Y. — Attorneys representing survivors of child sex abuse announced that they plan on hosting a news conference next week, ahead of the Child Victims Act's one-year look-back window opening up.

Weitz and Luxenberg says they will file more than 100 cases in Erie County, but they represent more than 1,200 survivors across the state.

This announcement will happen Tuesday in front of the Diocese of Buffalo at 11 a.m.

