CLARENCE, N.Y. — Attorneys for Cimato Enterprises have filed a motion seeking a judge to annul a recent Clarence Town Board ruling that is keeping its plans for a subdivision of upscale homes of south of Greiner Road and east of Harris Hill Road from going forward.

It is the latest chapter in the ongoing saga of the Woodland Hills Subdivision, which was first proposed to be built on 52 acres of land purchased by Cimato in 1995.

As late as March of 2018 it looked like the project was about to finally clear the many hurdles that kept it for being developed for two decades. That’s when the town board approved an amended plan for the project.

However, according to court papers, Cimato determined that it was unable to acquire necessary additional property to provide access to the property from Harris Hill Road.

“In summary,” its petition noted, “during the years that the approval of the Subdivision was pending, the Petitioner lost the right to purchase the additional property necessary to provide access from Harris Hill Road.”

Cimato then presented a Second Amended Concept Plan to the Town, which reduced the Woodland Hills Subdivision from 77 to 76 lots, and provided for new access from Harris Hill Road through lands approximately 300 feet north of the prior access point.

In July, the town sent back a memorandum indicating that the change would violate the town's Zoning Code, “primarily based upon it purportedly having more than 12 lots on a cul-de-sac.”

The town board formally denied the change in November.

The developer has now gone to court in an effort to have a judge annul and vacate the board’s decision, and grant its application.

RELATED: State Police in Clarence seek help with grand larceny suspect

RELATED: Arrest made in Clarence hit and run from December

RELATED: Bar-Bill Tavern's second location now open in Clarence