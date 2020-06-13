Attorney: Martin Gugino suffered skull fracture in Niagara Square incident

Kelly Zarcone, the attorney for 75-year-old Amherst man, added that Gugino is not able to walk just yet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man who was pushed by Buffalo Police officers while protesting after curfew last week in Niagara Square has been recovering from injuries that include a fractured skull.

Kelly Zarcone, the attorney for 75-year-old Amherst man Martin Gugino, confirmed that injury to 2 On Your Side on Friday night. Gugino recently began physical therapy as he continues his recover from his injuries.

"Several people have asked about his injuries," Zarcone said. "I am not at liberty to elaborate at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured."

Zarcone added that Gugino is not able to walk just yet.

"He is appreciative of all of the concern about him, but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself," Zarcone said. "He said, 'I think it's very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me.' "