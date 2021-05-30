Attica native honored after qualifying for U.S. Army Ranger status

Chelsey Hibsch was surprised by the big honor in her hometown on Sunday. Now she is helping to open doors for women in the military.

ATTICA, N.Y. — An Attica native was honored this Memorial Day weekend: First Lieutenant Chelsey Hibsch is the first female airman to qualify as Ranger.

She was surprised by the big honor in her hometown on Sunday. She earned the Ranger tab by completing the Army's toughest leadership courses, with a concentration on small-unit tactics and combat leadership.

Now she is helping to open doors for women in the military.

"I had to carry all the heavy weight because I knew the men were looking at me to see how much I could carry, and I just want to represent the women in that sense," Hibsch said.

"I think toward the end, some of the men who were a little bit not liking having a woman there, they changed their minds, and they really opened up to having me there, so I'm really glad I could open up their lenses to know what a woman could do."

The New York State Assembly declared Sunday to be Chelsey Hibsch Day across the state. She says respect is earned, and she made sure every day in training that she earned it.

Hibsch completed the program in 2019.