Attica man sentenced to probation, home monitoring for guilty plea to rape charge

WARSAW, N.Y. — An Attica man will be on probation for the next ten years and is now registered as a Level 1 sex offender for his guilty plea to a charge of rape in the third degree.
Seth Zawadzki, 45, pleaded guilty in July to numerous sex acts against a child less than 17-years-old that took place between 2011 and 2015.
Assistant Wyoming County District Attorney Greg Kilburn had asked Wyoming County Court Judge Michael Mohun to sentence Zawadzki to jail time.
Mohun also ordered that the first six months of Zawadzki's probation term be served on electronic home monitoring.