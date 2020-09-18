Attica man sentenced to probation, home monitoring for guilty plea to rape charge

Seth Zawadzki, 45, pleaded guilty in July to a charge of Rape 3rd for incidents with a child victim between 2011 and 2015.

WARSAW, N.Y. — An Attica man will be on probation for the next ten years and is now registered as a Level 1 sex offender for his guilty plea to a charge of rape in the third degree.

Seth Zawadzki, 45, pleaded guilty in July to numerous sex acts against a child less than 17-years-old that took place between 2011 and 2015.

Assistant Wyoming County District Attorney Greg Kilburn had asked Wyoming County Court Judge Michael Mohun to sentence Zawadzki to jail time.