AT&T looking to hire in WNY

The communications giant is looking to fill 130 Retail Sales Consultant positions across NY, including Western New York.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Telecom company AT&T is looking for help, including right here in

Western New York.

A hiring event is set for Tuesday, November 9 from 11 AM until 4 PM at the AT&T store at Quaker Crossing on Amelia Dr. in Orchard Park.

The communications giant is looking to fill more than 130 Retails Sales Consultant positions across New York between now and the end of the year.

There are full and part-time positions available and a $1,000 sign-on bonus is available to those who are hired.