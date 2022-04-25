x
Atlas Surgery Center to open as region's first outpatient neurosurgery center

The State Department of Health issued final approval April 15 for the Atlas Surgery Center.
AMHERST, N.Y. — A group of 10 surgeons and three pain-medicine physicians have begun scheduling procedures for May 2 at Erie County’s first neurosurgery outpatient ambulatory surgery center.

The State Department of Health issued final approval April 15 for the Atlas Surgery Center, a 25,000-square-foot center at 50 George Karl Blvd. in Amherst behind the UB Neurosurgery facility at Wehrle Drive.

The center is owned by Wehrle Drive ASC LLC, a limited liability company of surgeons affiliated with UBNS, a nonprofit neurosurgery practice group within UBMD Physicians’ Group.

