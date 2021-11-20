Atlanta Airport: No active shooter, 'weapon accidentally discharged' in security area causing panic

The situation unfolded at the airport Saturday afternoon.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Airport tweeted there was not an active shooter at the airport on Saturday.

"There is not an active shooter. There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel," the airport tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, the airport said that a "weapon accidentally discharged at ATL's screening area." They did not provide further details on the circumstances of the discharge.

A little before 3:30 p.m., the airport said officials had given an all-clear and that "normal operations are beginning."

Social media posts showed an evident panic caused by confusion following the discharge. Numerous accounts of passengers reporting the panic were posted to social media.

Atlanta mayoral candidate and City Councilman Andre Dickens said he spoke to the airport's general manager and police chief and confirmed there was not an active shooter, with an investigation ongoing into the "loud bang" that caused the panic.

One passenger, BYU professor Eva Witesman, tweeted she was waiting for the plane train when she heard "yelling and people rushing down the escalator from the security area" amid rumors of an active shooter. One video posted to social media showed numerous people on the ground in the security area, with cordons scattered about.

There is not an active shooter. There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 20, 2021

BREAKING: There have been reports of an active shooter at Atlanta Airport. More details coming.. pic.twitter.com/xWmVA3X9a2 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 20, 2021

I have spoken to the airport general manager and the police chief and confirmed there is NOT an active shooter at the #AtlantaAirport. They are investigating the source of the loud bang. Please standby for more information. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) November 20, 2021

Videos and pictures showed passengers streaming off planes onto the tarmac, and being stuck waiting around terminals or in the airport hallways between plane train stops.

Panic at Atlanta airport after 'accidental discharge' of weapon 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Crazy scenes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport 😱



According to ATL Airport, “There is not an active shooter. there was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing” pic.twitter.com/JLLSS6hSlH — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) November 20, 2021

And yet, they are STILL holding us in the tunnel and not letting us out OR to baggage claim pic.twitter.com/iWXJ3NzPtq — ChattanoogaGhostTour (@ChatGhostTours) November 20, 2021

So terminal T is still closed and we are all in the tunnels together. It’s awesome. #atlantaairport pic.twitter.com/cKjrcAIYOv — Jen Lefforge is Vaxxed (@Jenlefforge) November 20, 2021

Atlanta airport right now pic.twitter.com/Bj63ABU2KA — Johnny (@johnnytrupp) November 20, 2021

When are we able to get back inside? pic.twitter.com/7W4FC2XO7s — Paul Moerman (@phmoerman) November 20, 2021

"The Wire" actor Tray Chaney posted a video to Twitter from the airport, saying he saw people crying, "everybody scattering, running for their life."

😡 don’t got a clue when I’m a get home to my Wife & Kid because it’s an ACTIVE SHOOTER here at HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA AIRPORT. Watching these Babies scream & cry, mothers fathers cry, people getting shot is very sad. This is some BULLSH!T #WorldGoingOneWayPeopleAnotherYo pic.twitter.com/CrPGvMvq8g — Tray Chaney (@traychaney) November 20, 2021

One video showed abandoned bags and seating areas in disarray following the panic: