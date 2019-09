ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A ground breaking event is being held Wednesday for the Athol Springs Project.

The $8.2 million endeavor will help protect the Lake Erie shoreline from waves and high winds.

The event and media site tour will begin at 11 a.m. at the project site, adjacent to Hoak's Restaurant located at 4100 Lake Shore Road.

Traffic will be narrowed down to one lane between Big Tree Road and Seabreeze Avenue, which is expected to remain in place for the remainder of the construction season.