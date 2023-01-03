ATF sending national response team to Buffalo as the investigation of the fatal 4-alarm fire continues

The ATF confirmed Wednesday night that the agency will be sending a national response team to assist in the investigation of the fatal 4-alarm fire on Main Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed to 2 On Your Side Wednesday night that a national response team (NRT) has been deployed to Buffalo.

WGRZ was told by the spokesperson that the NRT will support various Buffalo agencies in the investigation of the fire.

A 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter died during the response to the 4-alarm fire. The firefighter is a 3-year veteran and was a member of Engine 2.

During a press conference earlier Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said they believe construction crews were working at DC Theatricks, located at 745 Main St., early Wednesday morning.

"Workers working on the exterior of the building with some torches, workouts, a mortar and some brick, and we think that may have been the cause because the origin of the fire," Renaldo said.

Renaldo said holes in the mortar combined with the heat from the torches could have been the combination needed for the fire.

"We do believe that the fire from the torches transferred through that wall somehow, and to the fuel that was on the opposite side of that wall," Renaldo said.

Commissioner Renaldo clarified that the "fuel" in this case was paper, costumes and other highly combustible elements, not necessarily liquid fuel like gasoline or kerosene.

What seemed like explosion at one point during the fire, were likely backdrafts, according to the commissioner.

"Backdraft for those of you don't know it's for fire smoldering for a certain amount of time, oxygen is introduced abruptly and basically sucked into the building and then blown back," Renaldo explained. "The fireball that a lot of you have seen in the video was most likely backdraft."

Regarding the investigation, the ATF says their national response team can be deployed for a variety of reasons and based on the needs of local agencies.

2 On Your Side photographers captured images of local ATF agents investigating a propane tank with a torch attached to it at the scene of the fatal fire.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Fire tells WGRZ that the ATF, along with NYS Fire and other agencies are assisting in the investigation.